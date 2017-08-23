Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Struggles in spot start versus Pirates
Stewart allowed five runs on four hits and four walks over two innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Pirates. He struck out two.
Stewart was actually scoreless through two innings before unraveling in the third. Before retiring a batter he allowed a two-run home run to Starling Marte and loaded the bases, with each runner coming around to score against the bullpen. While he owns a respectable 3.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP on the season, Stewart has allowed nine runs over his last 7.1 innings with the Dodgers and seems likely to return to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Recalled from Triple-A, starting Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Will be recalled to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Option to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Shipped back to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...