Stewart allowed five runs on four hits and four walks over two innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Pirates. He struck out two.

Stewart was actually scoreless through two innings before unraveling in the third. Before retiring a batter he allowed a two-run home run to Starling Marte and loaded the bases, with each runner coming around to score against the bullpen. While he owns a respectable 3.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP on the season, Stewart has allowed nine runs over his last 7.1 innings with the Dodgers and seems likely to return to Triple-A Oklahoma City.