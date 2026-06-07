Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Tosses live BP on Saturday

Stewart (foot) threw to live hitters Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stewart landed on the injured list May 9 due to a bone spur in his left foot. He was initially deemed to have a three-week return timeline, but that was pushed back in late May after he continued to experience discomfort in the foot. Stewart is presumably feeling better given his live bullpen Saturday, though it's unclear how long he'll remain on the shelf. Given that he's now missed almost a month of live action, Stewart will presumably need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated.