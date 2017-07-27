Stewart gave up five unearned runs on five hits and a walk over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Twins. He struck out two.

Errors by Yasmani Grandal in the third inning and Logan Forsythe in the fourth gave the Twins a 5-0 lead and chased Stewart from the game, but the Dodgers rallied to take him off the hook for the loss. The 25-year-old maintained his pristine 0.00 ERA thanks to the defensive miscues, but he'll still likely head back to the bullpen for now.

