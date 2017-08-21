Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Will be recalled to start Tuesday
Stewart is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stewart will rejoin the Dodgers to make his third major-league start of the season in place of the injured Yu Darvish (back). While he owns an impressive 2.03 ERA and 20:2 K:BB through four starts (13.1 innings) with Oklahoma City this season, he hasn't been able to translate that success to the majors yet; Stewart allowed seven runs (two earned) on eight hits and four walks across 7.2 innings during his first two spot starts for the Dodgers. With Darvish set to miss just one turn in the rotation, Stewart will likely be back in the minors following Tuesday's start.
