Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Will start Wednesday
Stewart has been named as the starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stewart will get his first shot in the Dodgers' rotation this season after spending his time in long relief recently. The 25-year-old was plagued by an illness this weekend but has recovered and will have a 50-to-60 pitch limit during Wednesday's game. He has a chance to stick in the rotation if he performs well.
