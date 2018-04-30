Stewart won't start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks and will instead be available out of the bullpen, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Shortly after recalling Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, the Dodgers listed the right-hander as the starter for Monday's series opener in Arizona, but manager Dave Roberts later reversed course and appointed long reliever Ross Stripling for the spot start. Since Stripling worked an inning in relief Saturday and has yet to cover from than two frames in any of his appearances this season, it's likely he'll face a restricted pitch count Monday, so Stewart could be called upon to cover multiple innings in relief as part of a bullpen game. With Rich Hill (finger) also in line to miss a fourth consecutive turn during the upcoming weekend series with the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico, both Stripling and Stewart could be in the mix for an additional spot start, though it's more likely that Walker Buehler will be recalled from High-A Rancho Cucamonga to serve as the Dodgers' 26th man and pick up a start.