Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Working out of bullpen
Stewart coughed up three runs (two earned) on two hits and retired just one batter in Thursday's 8-7 win over the Pirates.
All of the damage came on a three-run home run by Elias Diaz, resulting in Stewart getting the hook in favor of Kenley Jansen, who recorded a five-out save. There was some thought that Stewart might get a look in the rotation after he was promoted back to the big leagues last week when Kenta Maeda (hip) and Clayton Kershaw (back) landed on the disabled list, but Stewart has instead made his subsequent three appearances out of the bullpen. He has given up runs in each of those outings and could be returned to Triple-A Oklahoma City before long.
