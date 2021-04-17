Graterol (conditioning) is likely to be activated for Saturday's game against the Padres, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Graterol has yet to pitch in 2021 after an offseason bout with COVID-19 impacted his readiness for spring training. He has been working out at the team's alternate training site and appears to be ready to rejoin the club. The Dodgers could certainly use an additional bullpen arm after they went through six relievers during Friday's 12-inning victory over the Padres.