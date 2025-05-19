Graterol (shoulder) has resumed throwing and is hoping to go on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime in August, per MLB.com.
Graterol underwent right shoulder labrum surgery last November and only recently resumed throwing. The fireballing reliever still has a lengthy rehab ahead of him, but if he's able to participate in minor-league games in August, as hoped, he could join the Dodgers' bullpen for the final month of the regular season. That would set Graterol up to be a factor for Los Angeles during the postseason, where he has so far thrived -- through 24.1 career playoff innings, the right-hander holds a 1.85 ERA and 0.86 WHIP.
