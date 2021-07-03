Graterol tossed 1.2 innings against Washington on Friday, allowing an unearned run on one hit. He did not walk or strike out any batters.

The fireballing right-hander was recalled from the minors Friday to take the spot of Trevor Bauer (not injury related) on the active roster. Graterol closed out the contest for Los Angeles, allowing only a double to Josh Bell that was cashed in due to a two-out, ninth-inning error. The reliever threw 15 of 21 pitches for strikes in his first big-league appearance since April 26. He could remain a fixture in the Dodgers' bullpen if he's able to show that he's over the issues that caused his early-season wobbles.