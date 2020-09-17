Graterol allowed one run on one hit and one walk across 1.1 innings during the 7-5 win over the Padres on Wednesday. He struck out one.
As expected, it was a short outing for the right-hander. He allowed a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first before getting a double play and strikeout to end the frame. The 22-year-old was pulled after allowing a one-out double in the second and was later charged with a run on Jason Castro's RBI double. Graterol should continue to work out of the Dodgers' bullpen, though he remains an option to open contests should Los Angeles utilize that strategy.
