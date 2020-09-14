Graterol (knee) allowed one hit and struck out three over a scoreless inning in Sunday's win over the Astros.

Graterol worked the first inning of the Dodgers' bullpen game, and he did his part well, throwing 11 of his 12 pitches for strikes. The 22-year-old has mainly worked out of the bullpen this year, to the tune of a 3.06 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11 strikeouts across 17.2 innings. He will likely continue to be used in relief situations going forward.