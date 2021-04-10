Graterol (not injury related) threw a 15-pitch simulated inning Saturday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said "everything looked good" as the right-hander threw both his fastball and slider during the session. Roberts declined to provide an official return timeline, but Graterol could join the active roster in the near future.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Still no timetable for return•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: On IL, but not injured•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Lands on 60-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Requires IL stint to begin season•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Not likely to begin in majors•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Won't see game action•