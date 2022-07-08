Graterol was diagnosed with right side soreness after exiting Thursday's game against the Cubs,Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Graterol exited his appearance after just four pitches and was seen pointing to his side while being examined by trainers. It's unclear whether a stint on the injured list will be needed, but any absence would put an extensive amount of stress on a Dodgers' bullpen that is already missing several high-leverage arms.