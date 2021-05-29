Graterol (forearm) felt good following his live batting practice Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Graterol reached 94-98 mph during his throwing session Friday while facing hitters for the first time since he suffered his forearm injury. The right-hander will likely enter game action as part of his rehab assignment in the coming days.
