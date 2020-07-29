Graterol (1-1) struck out two in a perfect inning of relief Tuesday to record his first win of the season in a 5-2 victory over the Astros.

The 21-year-old could eventually become the heir apparent to Kenley Jansen as the Dodgers' closer thanks to his big-time arm -- he spiked 100 mph on the radar gun an incredible six times Tuesday among his 18 pitches -- but Graterol was working the fifth inning here, and was the beneficiary of the team's five-run eruption in the top of the frame. He's made three appearances already in the team's first five games, and Graterol could see heavy usage in 2020 in a variety of high-leverage spots, giving him fantasy appeal in deeper formats where holds and plus K/9 rates have value.