A deal has been agreed upon that involves the Twins sending Graterol and the 67th pick in the 2020 draft to the Dodgers in return for Kenta Maeda, Luke Raley, and cash, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Graterol will be heading to the west coast after the Red Sox were unhappy with the 21-year-old's medical situation, and withdrew from a previously agreed upon deal that would have brought him to Boston. The right-handed pitching prospect finished the 2019 season with a 4.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in just 9.2 innings with the Twins.