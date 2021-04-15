Graterol (conditioning) is throwing Thursday at the alternate site and will be on the taxi squad for the team's weekend series against San Diego, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Graterol was slowed to begin spring training and has been ramping up at the team's alternate site since. Assuming everything goes well with his throwing session on Thursday, it appears he will be available if needed for the team's weekend series against San Diego.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Nearing return from IL•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Completes simulated inning•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Still no timetable for return•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: On IL, but not injured•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Lands on 60-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Requires IL stint to begin season•