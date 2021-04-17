Graterol (conditioning) is expected to be activated off the injured list Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old was previously expected to return Saturday, but the Dodgers will instead wait at least one more day. Graterol dealt with COVID-19 during the offseason and had a delayed start to spring training, leading to the IL stint to open the season. The right-hander is already with the team in San Diego as a member of the taxi squad.
