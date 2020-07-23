Graterol is included on the Dodgers' active 30-man roster.
Though Graterol's chances of making the roster were murky in spring training, his imposing fastball -- he hit triple-digits on the radar gun multiple times in summer camp exhibition games -- ultimately proved too enticing for the Dodgers to pass up. Given his electric stuff, the right-hander could be given a chance to pitch in high-leverage situations before long.
