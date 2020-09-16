The Dodgers announced Graterol as their starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Dustin May had previously been listed as the probable starter for the series finale in San Diego, but he's apparently still experiencing some discomfort in his foot after being struck by a comebacker in his previous start Sept. 10. Graterol started in his most recent appearance Sept. 13 versus the Astros, but he worked as a glorified opener in the contest, recording three outs via strikeout before giving way to the bullpen. The Dodgers may allow Graterol to work 2-to-3 innings Wednesday, but expect manager Dave Roberts to treat the series finale as another bullpen game.