Graterol's chances of breaking camp with the Dodgers could increase if the 2020 season is played with expanded rosters, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Graterol was already considered a strong contender for a big-league bullpen spot before spring training was suspended, so an expansion of rosters for a potential 2020 campaign would seemingly cement his place with the Dodgers. The 21-year-old helped his cause with a strong spring in which he struck out three batters while holding opponents scoreless over three innings.