Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: May benefit from abbreviated season
Graterol's chances of breaking camp with the Dodgers could increase if the 2020 season is played with expanded rosters, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Graterol was already considered a strong contender for a big-league bullpen spot before spring training was suspended, so an expansion of rosters for a potential 2020 campaign would seemingly cement his place with the Dodgers. The 21-year-old helped his cause with a strong spring in which he struck out three batters while holding opponents scoreless over three innings.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Opening Day status undecided•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Pitches perfect inning in debut•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Returns to camp•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Sent home with illness•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Heading to Los Angeles•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Not going to Boston•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
32 boom-or-bust players
Some players look to be of a more hit-or-miss variety in 2020. Scott White singles out some...
-
Best, worst scenarios for all 30 teams
Want to get a sense of the range of outcomes for certain players? Scott White breaks it down...
-
48 amazing baseball stats
Yordan Alvarez did what? Mitch Garver was how good? Matthew Boyd's home run rate was how unprecedented?...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...