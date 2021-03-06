Graterol is on track to throw off a mound for the first time this spring within the next few days, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts explained Friday that Graterol wasn't able to pitch regularly in Venezuela over the winter, which explains why the Dodgers have held him back in his throwing program thus far. Graterol is expected to play a key high-leverage role in the team's bullpen this season, so the hope is that he'll still have time to properly ramp up in time for Opening Day.