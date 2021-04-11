Manager Dave Roberts suggested Sunday that Graterol (conditioning) could be activated from the 10-day injured list by next weekend, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Rather than because of an injury, Graterol began the season on the IL after a bout with COVID-19 earlier this year kept him behind the Dodgers' other pitchers this spring from a conditioning standpoint. Graterol appears to have avoided any snags in the build-up process over the past couple of weeks, and his 2021 debut should soon be imminent. Roberts said Graterol will likely pitch in simulated games at the Dodgers' alternate site in two of the next three days, and if all goes well, he could join the team for a much-anticipated series in San Diego next weekend.