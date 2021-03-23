Graterol is unlikely to break camp on the major-league roster, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Graterol will not appear in any Cactus League game this spring and has yet to face any live hitters. As a result, manager Dave Roberts suggested that Graterol won't be built up enough to begin the season in the Dodgers' bullpen. When he is able to contribute, Graterol figures to occupy a high-leverage role for the team.