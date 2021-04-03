Graterol, who was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, isn't injured but is building up his arm strength after dealing with COVID-19, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

According to the report, Graterol is not expected to actually miss 60 days, and will join the Dodgers bullpen once he is back to form. Graterol was unable to have a normal buildup this spring, but he has been throwing batting practice sessions.