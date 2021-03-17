Graterol has yet to throw to live hitters this spring and may not be ready for game action by Opening Day, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Dodgers have not indicated that Graterol is injured, and manager Dave Roberts has explained vaguely that the reliever wasn't able to throw bullpens during the offseason due to "a lot of things that took place this winter." While Graterol was initially expected to have time to ramp up by Opening Day, the fact that he still hasn't faced live hitters with just over two weeks to go casts doubt upon that outlook. Roberts was again vague about a timeline for Graterol, stating only, "I would assume that he'll take down some live hitters at some point in time." Even if he isn't ready by the start of the campaign, Graterol should fill a high-leverage role in the team's bullpen when he is able to return.