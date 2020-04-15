Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Opening Day status undecided
Graterol's placement for the start of the 2020 campaign remains in question, Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider reports.
Though the Dodgers expect Graterol to play a major role in their bullpen at some point, the team has enough pitching depth and talent to allow the right-hander more time to develop in the minors if desired. However, Graterol's ability to hit triple-digits and his effectiveness in Cactus League play -- he pitched three scoreless innings and posted a 3:0 K:BB -- may be enough to earn him a spot on the big-league roster out of the gate. The 21-year-old held his own in the majors last season, allowing five earned runs and striking out 10 batters across 9.2 innings with Minnesota.
