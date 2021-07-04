The Dodgers optioned Graterol to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Graterol earned a win Saturday night, striking out two in a perfect inning of relief. The righty has displayed his typical velocity in two appearances since returning, consistently touching triple digits with his sinker and ensuring uncomfortable at-bats for opposing hitters. Edwin Uceta was recalled in a corresponding move, but he may just be up for Sunday's bullpen game. Considering how he's looked this weekend, Graterol figures to be back with the Dodgers in a couple days once he's rested.

