Graterol picked up the save in Saturday's 1-0 victory over St. Louis. He allowed one hit over one scoreless inning. He did not walk a batter.
Graterol has not allowed a run over his last seven appearances. The right-hander appears to be sharing closer duties with Evan Phillips this year. The former Twin has been a dependable option this season, posting a 1.00 WHIP with no blown saves.
