Graterol (0-1) took the loss in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Arizona. He allowed one run on four hits and zero walks while striking out zero over one inning.

Graterol entered Sunday's matchup in the ninth inning during a tie game, and although he gave up a run to take the loss, it was encouraging to see him take the mound in the ninth while Evan Phillips was used in the eighth frame. The Dodgers haven't named a set closer to begin the year, but Graterol's work in the ninth inning suggests that he could be first in line for save opportunities. The right-hander made 46 appearances for the Dodgers last year, converting four of his five save chances while picking up 10 holds with a 3.26 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 49.2 innings.