Graterol retired all three batters he faced against Colorado on Saturday in his first Cactus League outing.

Graterol's first appearance in a Dodgers uniform was undeniably a success, especially considering the trio of hitters he retired: Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado. Graterol is expected to open the regular season with a role in the big leagues as part of the Dodgers' bullpen.