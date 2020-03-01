Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Pitches perfect inning in debut
Graterol retired all three batters he faced against Colorado on Saturday in his first Cactus League outing.
Graterol's first appearance in a Dodgers uniform was undeniably a success, especially considering the trio of hitters he retired: Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado. Graterol is expected to open the regular season with a role in the big leagues as part of the Dodgers' bullpen.
