Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Placed on 15-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers placed Graterol (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Monday.
Graterol didn't make any spring training appearances and has had difficulty regaining velocity since shoulder surgery. He's been throwing, but it's unclear when he might be an option for the Dodgers' bullpen.
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