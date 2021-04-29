Graterol was placed on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Graterol has been used sparingly after a delayed start to the season, as he's thrown only 1.1 innings across three appearances. It's unclear when he suffered the injury, though he last pitched on April 26. The nature of the injury has to draw some concern, but no timeline on the length of his absence has been disclosed.
