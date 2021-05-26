Graterol (forearm) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The right-hander threw began throwing bullpen sessions last week and completed another session Tuesday. Graterol has been on the injured list for a month with right forearm soreness, and he'll likely require a couple appearances in the minors before being activated.
