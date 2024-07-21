Graterol (shoulder) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Oklahoma City and is expected to pitch in Sunday's contest against Round Rock.

Graterol has missed the entirety of the 2024 season to this point while nursing right shoulder inflammation, but he's now just one step away from returning to the major-league roster. The 25-year-old will likely make multiple appearances with Oklahoma City, and if all goes well, he could return to the Dodgers bullpen before the end of July.