Graterol (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Graterol was initially targeting a return during the Dodgers' weekend series against the Marlins, but the team ultimately waited to activate him until Monday. He recently completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City and allowed a hit and a walk while striking out four in 3.2 scoreless innings over four appearances. He'll be available out of the bullpen for Monday's series opener against the Brewers.
