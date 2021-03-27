Graterol will begin the 2021 season on the injured list, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Graterol has been brought along slowly this spring after an offseason that featured inconsistent throwing. The right-hander didn't appear in any Cactus League games this year and won't be ready to pitch in time for Opening Day. It's not yet clear when Graterol will be available, but he should play a high-leverage role for the Dodgers once he's built up.