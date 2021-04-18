The Dodgers activated Graterol (conditioning) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Graterol is ready to make his 2021 debut after a bout with COVID-19 earlier in the spring kept him behind the rest of the Dodgers' bullpen arms during camp. The hard-throwing right-hander has since been able to regain full conditioning at the Dodgers' alternate site, and his addition to the active roster should strengthen the bridge to closer Kenley Jansen. In his first season with Los Angeles in 2020, Graterol supplied a 3.09 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 23.1 innings.
