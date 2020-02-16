Graterol (illness) will have a workout Sunday and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Graterol was sent home from camp Thursday due to a fever, but his quick return to the team confirms he's otherwise healthy. The hard-throwing righty is still expected to have his workload monitored throughout spring training, but he should be able to lock down a role in the bullpen. The 21-year-old made his major-league debut with the Twins last season and had a 4.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB over 9.2 innings