Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Sent home with illness
Graterol was sent home from camp Thursday due to an illness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said the hard-throwing right-hander is otherwise healthy, per Gurnick. Still, the Dodgers are expected to monitor Graterol's workload throughout spring once he's over the illness. He spent most of the 2019 season with Double-A Pensacola but made his big-league debut in September, compiling a 4.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 9.2 innings with the Twins.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Heading to Los Angeles•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Not going to Boston•
-
Red Sox's Brusdar Graterol: Deal on hold•
-
Red Sox's Brusdar Graterol: Heading to Boston in Betts trade•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Will stay in bullpen•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Officially headed to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the third base position
Third base is so loaded with big bats that you could wait half the draft to take your first....
-
Strategies for the second base position
Second base is an interesting position of speedsters and upside plays, but the number of "safe"...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: 10 risk factors to consider
It's not that you need to avoid these 10 players entirely. But it's worth acknowledging the...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.