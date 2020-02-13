Graterol was sent home from camp Thursday due to an illness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said the hard-throwing right-hander is otherwise healthy, per Gurnick. Still, the Dodgers are expected to monitor Graterol's workload throughout spring once he's over the illness. He spent most of the 2019 season with Double-A Pensacola but made his big-league debut in September, compiling a 4.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 9.2 innings with the Twins.