Graterol will throw live batting practice Friday while with Triple-A Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Graterol was reportedly set to start throwing in game action Friday, but those plans have been tweaked slightly. Assuming live batting practice goes as planned, he is expected to enter into game action on his rehab assignment shortly thereafter.
