Graterol is expected to be recalled Friday to take Trevor Bauer's (not injury related) roster spot, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Bauer being placed on administrative leave following the assault allegations against him, Graterol will rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen starting Friday in Washington. The right-hander is already with the team for the club's visit to the White House, so he should be in uniform for the series opener. Graterol began the season on the COVID-19 injured list before returning in mid-April, but landed back on the IL just 11 days later with forearm tightness. He was sent to Oklahoma City when he was reinstated June 4. Graterol allowed seven earned runs and struck out 11 across 10.1 Triple-A innings, and he figures to likely begin pitching in lower-leverage innings during his return to the majors.