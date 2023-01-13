Graterol signed a one-year, $1.225 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Graterol put together a very nice season in 2022 with a 3.26 ERA and 0.99 WHIP through 49.2 frames. However, injuries to his shoulder and elbow throughout the season kept him out for nearly two months total. Still, the 24-year-old reliever does enough on the mound to justify a potential move into a closer or primary setup role if he can stay healthy.