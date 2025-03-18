Graterol (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Graterol has yet to begin throwing after undergoing surgery in November to repair his right labrum and a right shoulder ligament, so this move is simply procedural. A timetable for his return has yet to be established.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: One month from throwing•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Settles at $2.8 million•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: On World Series roster•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Unavailable for NLCS•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Placed on injured list•