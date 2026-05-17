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The Dodgers transferred Graterol (shoulder/back) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The right-hander is working his way back from right shoulder surgery -- which he underwent in November of 2024 -- but the Dodgers pulled him off his rehab assignment Friday due to a back issue. It's unclear exactly how much this will affect Graterol's return timeline, but it seems likely to push his absence into June.

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