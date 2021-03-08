Graterol is expected to be ready to pitch in a one-inning role by the start of the regular season, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Graterol has gotten off to a slow start this spring due to unspecified non-injury issues that kept him from throwing regularly in Venezuela during the offseason, but manager Dave Roberts indicated Sunday that he expects the flamethrower to be able to pitch by Opening Day. Graterol figures to be a key cog in the Dodgers' bullpen plans after posting a 3.09 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across 23.1 innings last season.