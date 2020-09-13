Graterol (knee) will start Sunday night's game against the Astros, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 22-year-old hasn't pitched since Wednesday after he tweaked his knee, but he'll return to the mound Sunday with the Dodgers opting for a bullpen game. Graterol's longest outing this season has been 1.2 innings, so it's unlikely he'll pitch more than two frames.
