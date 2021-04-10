Graterol (not injury related) is with the Dodgers, but it is still unclear when he'll be ready to return to game action, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Graterol was added to the 60-day injured list in early April, but that designation appears to have been an error as he is now noted as being on the 10-day IL on the team's official MLB site. The reliever doesn't seem to be suffering from any new injury and is believed to still be recovering from an offseason bout with COVID-19. Graterol has been throwing for a few weeks, per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, so he may not be far off from joining the club despite the uncertain timetable.