Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Graterol "is not a finished product" as he continues to pitch for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Graterol hasn't pitched in the majors since April 26, just before he went on the injured list with right forearm tightness. The right-hander was reinstated from the IL on June 4 but has since been kept with the club's Triple-A squad, where he has reportedly been working on his sinker and slider. In 10 appearances with Oklahoma City, Graterol has allowed seven earned runs and compiled a 10:3 K:BB across 9.1 innings. It is unclear when he might be brought back up to the big club.